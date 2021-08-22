10 dead, 31 missing in Humphreys County after flooding
Published
WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said 10 people were dead and 31 missing after flooding on Saturday.Full Article
Published
WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said 10 people were dead and 31 missing after flooding on Saturday.Full Article
Twin toddlers were among those killed, the sheriff of Humphreys County said.
The deaths were reported by a sheriff’s official in Humphreys County, who said that the authorities were searching house to house..