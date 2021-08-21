Hurricane Henri: Evacuations Ordered in Connecticut; State of Emergency in New York, Rhode Island
Communities from Long Island to Rhode Island are bracing for Hurricane Henri. - Articles from The Weather Channel | weather.comFull Article
Henri is now a tropical depression, but rain and flooding continue to impact the Tri-State Area; CBS2's Lonnie Quinn and Vanessa..
President Joe Biden says the federal government is prepared to help all areas impacted by Tropical Storm Henri.