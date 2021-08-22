Phil Valentine, radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism, dies of Covid-19
Published
"I know if he were able to tell you this, he would tell you, 'Go get vaccinated,'" said Phil Valentine's brother, Mark Valentine.Full Article
Published
"I know if he were able to tell you this, he would tell you, 'Go get vaccinated,'" said Phil Valentine's brother, Mark Valentine.Full Article
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized..
Phil Valentine, an outspoken conservative talk radio host in Nashville who was skeptical of the coronavirus vaccine, died Saturday..
Nashville radio personality was hospitalized in July after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier that month