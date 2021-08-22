Report: Panthers, Robby Anderson deep in talks on contract extension
Wide receiver Robby Anderson signed a two-year deal with the Panthers in 2020 and things have gone well enough that the team is...Full Article
Anderson reportedly gets more than $20.5 million guaranteed
Robby Anderson has agreed to terms on a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension with the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian..