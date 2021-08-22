Fact check: Trump administration officials try to rewrite their own Afghanistan history
Published
There's been no shortage of fact-based criticism aimed at the Biden administration's handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.Full Article
Published
There's been no shortage of fact-based criticism aimed at the Biden administration's handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.Full Article
By Vijay Sappani
On 15 August 2021, the Taliban arrived in Kabul and the Afghan President fled the country. A week..
The scenes of people desperately trying to board planes in Kabul, Afghanistan, hanging from and even falling from landing gear, are..