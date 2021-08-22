Tropical Storm Henri To Make Landfall In New England Sunday With Flooding And Power Outages Likely
Henri is on track to make landfall as a powerful tropical storm midday Sunday along the South Coast of Rhode Island.Full Article
Henri weakened slightly to a tropical storm but still packed winds up to 75 mph in some places as it edged closer to landfall...
Even though the state is not projected to get a direct hit from Hurricane Henri, the northern half experienced flash flooding from..