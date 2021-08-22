Box Office: ‘PAW Patrol’ Crushes Hugh Jackman’s ‘Reminiscence’ as ‘Free Guy’ Remains No. 1

Box Office: ‘PAW Patrol’ Crushes Hugh Jackman’s ‘Reminiscence’ as ‘Free Guy’ Remains No. 1

Upworthy

Published

Need proof that moviegoing is far from returning to normal? Look no further than this weekend’s domestic box office charts. Case in...

Full Article