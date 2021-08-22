Trump booed at Alabama rally after telling supporters to get vaccinated
"But, I recommend take the vaccines," Trump said. "I did it. It's good. Take the vaccines."Full Article
At the "Save America" rally in Cullman, Alabama, former President Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to "take the vaccines."
