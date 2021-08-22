Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Begins Next Week for All PS5 and PS4 Players - IGN
Published
Activision has announced that all PS5 and PS4 players will be able to participate in the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha on August 27 and...Full Article
Published
Activision has announced that all PS5 and PS4 players will be able to participate in the Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha on August 27 and...Full Article
Activision and Sledgehammer Games have taken the wraps off the next installment in the critically acclaimed Call of Duty franchise,..