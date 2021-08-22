Locals in the NFL Preseason: Zach Wilson on full display in Jets' win over Packers

Locals in the NFL Preseason: Zach Wilson on full display in Jets' win over Packers

Upworthy

Published

Wilson completed 9-of-11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns as the Jets pulled away from the Packers, 23-14 in Week 2 of the NFL...

Full Article