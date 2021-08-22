Locals in the NFL Preseason: Zach Wilson on full display in Jets' win over Packers
Published
Wilson completed 9-of-11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns as the Jets pulled away from the Packers, 23-14 in Week 2 of the NFL...Full Article
Published
Wilson completed 9-of-11 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns as the Jets pulled away from the Packers, 23-14 in Week 2 of the NFL...Full Article
On Saturday, four products from Utah college football teams got some playing time in the NFL preseason. -Zach Wilson from the BYU..