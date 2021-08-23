New Zealand extends national lockdown
New Zealand extended a national COVID-19 lockdown Monday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying a Delta variant outbreak has yet to peak. Ardern said the rapid spread of…Full Article
The government expects to keep Auckland, where most of the cases have been found, in full lockdown for at least two more weeks
The level 4 national lockdown was extended by three days until midnight on August 27 while Auckland, the epicentre of the outbreak,..