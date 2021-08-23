Crews work to slow spread of Caldor Fire near Highway 50
Fire crews on Sunday focused on keeping the head of the Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County south of Highway 50 after a spot fire...Full Article
Strike teams that were assigned to the Dixie Fire have been reassigned to the Caldor Fire as it reaches nearly 54,000 acres in El..
The fire has not crossed Highway 50. It's a few hundred yards away from the Highway at Ice House. Inversion conditions today helped..