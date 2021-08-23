UB40 founding member Brian Travers dies aged 62
UB40 announced the passing of founding member and saxophonist Brian Travers. He died after a battle with cancer, the band said in a statement. Travers was 62.Full Article
He helped found the UK reggae legends...
*UB40* saxophonist *Brian Travers* has died.
The musician helped..