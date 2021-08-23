NYC Mandates Vaccinations For Public School Teachers, Staff

Watch VideoAll New York City public school teachers and other staffers will have to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, officials said Monday as the nation's largest school system prepares for classes to start next month.
