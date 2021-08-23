Don Everly, of harmonizing rock 'n' roll duo the Everly Brothers, dies at 84
Published
Don Everly, the last of the silken-voiced Everly Brothers music duo known for their harmonies, has died, according to an announcement on...Full Article
Published
Don Everly, the last of the silken-voiced Everly Brothers music duo known for their harmonies, has died, according to an announcement on...Full Article
Tributes are pouring in following the death of Don Everly, one half of the iconic Everly Brothers.
LOS ANGELES: US country rock pioneer Don Everly, who was the surviving half of the Everly Brothers, has died aged 84 after a career..