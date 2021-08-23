How Tigers, MLB used 'security program' to authenticate Miguel Cabrera's 500th home run
Published
Detroit Tigers director of player relations and authentics Jordan Field breaks down how MLB prepared for Miguel Cabrera's 500th home run.Full Article
Published
Detroit Tigers director of player relations and authentics Jordan Field breaks down how MLB prepared for Miguel Cabrera's 500th home run.Full Article
Cabrera joined elite company in the 500 Home Run Club on Sunday
Cabrera joined elite company in the 500 Home Run Club on Sunday