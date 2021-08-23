U.S. report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline
Published
A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating...Full Article
Published
A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone pipeline, validating...Full Article
The Government Accountability Office (GA)) found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone..
A U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone XL pipeline,..