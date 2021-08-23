Mayim Bialik to Take Over ‘Jeopardy!’ as Guest Host Amid Shake-Up
The 'Big Bang Theory' alum will be the first to step in following the Mike Richards scandal.
Well, that was brief. Mike Richards stepped down as “Jeopardy!” host on Friday, one day after he started taping new episodes as..