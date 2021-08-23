Mindy Kaling marks Kobe Bryant's birthday with pic of daughter in jersey
Published
“I’m reminded of your impact daily,” Kaling wrote of the late Bryant, adding that her 3-year-old daughter “refused to take off [his]...Full Article
Published
“I’m reminded of your impact daily,” Kaling wrote of the late Bryant, adding that her 3-year-old daughter “refused to take off [his]...Full Article
Mindy Kaling is honoring Kobe Bryant. The Mindy Project actress took to Instagram to share a photo of her 3-year-old daughter..