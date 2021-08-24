Biden to decide on Afghanistan troop withdrawal extension in next 24 hours: report
Published
President Biden will reportedly decide whether or not to extend the timetable for the U.S.’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in the...Full Article
Published
President Biden will reportedly decide whether or not to extend the timetable for the U.S.’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in the...Full Article
The unfolding events in Afghanistan amid persisting uncertainty and growing anxiety in Kabul have a very complex, yet diverse..