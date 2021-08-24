'There's no time to waste': Airbnb to temporarily house 20,000 Afghan refugees
Airbnb has said it will pay to temporarily house 20,000 Afghan refugees while they wait to find permanent accommodation around the world.Full Article
There is no set time limit for the program and information for how hosts can sign up to take in refugees would be released in a few..