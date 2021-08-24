Nuclear arsenals of Russia and China will surpass that of USA by 600 percent

The new arms race between Russia and the United States has been gathering pace for a few years now. At the same time, the leaders of the two countries have always specified nuclear deterrence conditions in separate agreements. The USA signed the first arms agreement with the Soviet Union in 1972. The Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty (SALT-1) legitimized a fivefold increase in the number of Soviet and US nuclear warheads. Despite the scale, the parties considered the agreement a harbinger of the new era of peaceful coexistence.