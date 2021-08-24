Did Deep State Purposely Mess Up Afghanistan Withdrawal To Damage Biden Admin? – OpEd

Did Deep State Purposely Mess Up Afghanistan Withdrawal To Damage Biden Admin? – OpEd

Eurasia Review

Published

The level of incompetence apparent in the Afghanistan withdrawal has been breathtaking. Even a smart 12-year-old, after all, would know that you have to evacuate American civilians and vulnerable allies before removing your military personnel. This reality has given rise to staggering speculation, that, for example, the...

Full Article