President Joe Biden has decided to stick with his August 31 deadline for completing the US-led evacuation from Afghanistan, an administration official said. The decision reflects in part the US military's concern about heightened...Full Article
Fall of Afghanistan: Joe Biden confirms US evacuation will end on August 31
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Rep. Grothman to Newsmax: Taliban 'Almost Having Fun' With Biden
Newsmax
The Taliban is "almost having fun" with President Joe Biden because of the weakness his administration is showing during the fall..
-
Biden decides to stick with August 31 deadline for Afghanistan evacuation
Belfast Telegraph
-
Airbnb is providing temporary housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees
Mashable
-
US President Joe Biden to decide on Afghanistan evacuation deadline extension soon
DNA
-
Afghanistan evacuation: Will US President Joe Biden extend deadline?
Zee News
Advertisement
More coverage
How To Safely Evacuate Afghans At Risk Before It’s Too Late – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Time is running out for tens of thousands of Afghans trying to flee the Taliban after their takeover of the..