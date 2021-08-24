Euro Zone Business Boom Roared On In August

(EurActiv) — Business activity in the euro zone grew strongly this month, only dipping from July’s two-decade high monthly pace, as a rapid COVID-19 vaccination drive allowed more firms to reopen and customers to venture out, a survey showed.
Without ongoing supply chain disruptions, activity could have expanded faster,...
