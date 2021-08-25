Duterte confirms he'll run for Philippines VP next year
Published
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Tough-talking Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has confirmed rumblings that he will run next year for...Full Article
Published
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Tough-talking Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has confirmed rumblings that he will run next year for...Full Article
Filipino fisherman Randy Megu has often braved the storms that spring up in the South China Sea, but these days he has a greater..