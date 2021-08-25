Global Covid-19 cases plateau after nearly two months of increase, WHO reports
Published
The number of new Covid-19 cases reported globally "seems to be plateauing" after increasing for nearly two months, the World Health...Full Article
Published
The number of new Covid-19 cases reported globally "seems to be plateauing" after increasing for nearly two months, the World Health...Full Article
The fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban and the turmoil that has shocked the world over has given the Iranian regime an opportunity..
By Hannah Bases*
(FPRI) — The Congo Rainforest is one of, if not the most, important regions in the world for..