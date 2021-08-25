Pelosi and other lawmakers criticize unauthorized trip to Afghanistan
Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn't mince words Wednesday about her view of two House members' clandestine trip to Afghanistan this week.Full Article
Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi didn't mince words Wednesday about her view of two House members' clandestine trip to Afghanistan this week.Full Article
Watch VideoTwo members of Congress flew unannounced into Kabul airport in the middle of the chaotic evacuation stunning State..