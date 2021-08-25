Shooter opened fire on Miami Beach tourist, danced over body: witness
Published
Tamarius David of Georgia “randomly” shot and killed Dustin Wakefield dining outside with his family in Miami Beach then danced over the...Full Article
Published
Tamarius David of Georgia “randomly” shot and killed Dustin Wakefield dining outside with his family in Miami Beach then danced over the...Full Article
CBS4's Joel Waldman spoke with a witness who said the shooter danced over the body of the victim. Read more:..