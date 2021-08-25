Why haven't there been federal COVID-19 briefings during the election campaign?
During federal elections, the government runs on 'caretaker' mode, in which officials' interactions with the public are limited, with exemptions for public health and safety–but since the campaign kicked off Aug. 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada has not held any press conferences during which reporters could pose questions on COVID-19 or the vaccine rollout. The major federal party leaders were asked about it on the trail today.Full Article