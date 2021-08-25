Patriots Trade RB Sony Michel to LA Rams
Published
The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.Full Article
Published
The New England Patriots announced today that they have traded RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams.Full Article
Colin Cowherd reacts to the New England Patriots trading RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams. Hear why Colin believes it's not..
CBS Boston's Mike Hurley spoke to Breana Pitts about why the Patriots traded Michel to the Rams in exchange for two late-round..