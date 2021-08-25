Actor Mandy Patinkin Shares Wholesome Story with ‘Princess Bride’ Fan

Break out the tissues, this one's a tearjerker. A young woman named Amanda Webb reached out to actor Mandy Patinkin on TikTok regarding a famous line in 'The Princess Bride' and his response is beautiful.

