Alberta reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for first time in more than three months
Published
Wednesday marked the first time that Alberta recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day since May 15.Full Article
Published
Wednesday marked the first time that Alberta recorded more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day since May 15.Full Article
Watch VideoMilitary troops must immediately begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a memo..
Each wave of the pandemic has underscored just how gravely contagious COVID-19 is, but there is less clarity among experts on..