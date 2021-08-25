Japan withdraws some Moderna vaccine doses; no reported safety incidents
Japan's health ministry said it has decided to withdraw some Moderna Inc vaccine doses as a precaution after matter was found in vials...Full Article
TOKYO (AP) — Japan suspended use of about 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine Thursday after contamination was found in unused..