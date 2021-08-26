Two Injured in Shooting At Redondo Beach Pier; Officers Shoot And Kill Suspect
Published
A suspect in an officer-involved shooting at the Redondo Beach Pier died Wednesday night, the Redondo Beach Police Department confirmed.Full Article
Published
A suspect in an officer-involved shooting at the Redondo Beach Pier died Wednesday night, the Redondo Beach Police Department confirmed.Full Article
A suspect in an officer-involved shooting at the Redondo Beach Pier died Wednesday night, the Redondo Beach Police Department..