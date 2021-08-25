White House Drops Audio on Biden's Snide Response to Reporter About Afghanistan
Biden's response to NBC's Peter Alexander's question was a smirk, but as the audio cut off, Biden tells him, "You'll be the first person I call."Full Article
By Leesa K. Donner*
The White House cut off the audio feed for President Joe Biden after he was posed a question on stranded Americans in Afghanistan.