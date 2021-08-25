ESPN takes Rachel Nichols off NBA coverage and cancels her show
The decision follows backlash over leaked comments she made about her former colleague Maria Taylor.Full Article
Rachel Nichols — ESPN's longtime NBA host — has been removed from coverage of the sport, and her weekday show "The Jump" has..
SI’s Jimmy Traina and Bryan Curtis discuss the death of the local news sportscaster, how ESPN's problem with "NBA Countdown" got..