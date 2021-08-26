It is Eurasian, not Western countries, that can make Afghanistan a prosperous state

If the G7 countries did not interfere with the policy of the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), then Russia, China, Pakistan and India would help make Afghanistan a prosperous country in a short time. NATO collapses like a house of cards Emmanuel Macron was right when he noted last year that the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO) was in a state of "brain death." This summer, this glorious organisation, where supposedly one stands for all and all stand for one, collapsed like a house of cards. America has suffered a strategic defeat in Afghanistan, and so did Europe. The United States has now been stripped of its authority: even Biden's Democratic supporters say that Sleepy Joe is 'decrepit' president. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who deployed the British contingent in Afghanistan after 9/11, called the US commander-in-chief 'imbecilic'. Being no better at all, European NATO members rushed to evacuate their people from Afghanistan, forgetting about EU officials.