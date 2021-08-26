Why does Joe Biden joke about evacuation from Afghanistan?

Assistants to US President Joe Biden cut his joke about the evacuation of US military from Afghanistan. During a press conference, a reporter asked Biden, whether he had a plan in case US soldiers remain in Kabul after the deadline for their evacuation set by the Taliban* (August 31). In response, Biden smiled and uttered the words that the viewers of the broadcast did not hear, because the audio recording was abruptly cut off. According to participants of the press conference, Biden smiled and said: