Kabul airport explosion kills at least 13, death toll most likely to climb

Two explosions occurred at the international airport of Kabul, officials with the Turkish Defense Ministry said, Reuters reports. At least two people were killed. It was also said that US military were also hurt in the incident. It is believed that the explosion was conducted by a suicide bomber. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed the reports about the explosion at the international airport of Kabul. Several Afghanis were injured as a result of the explosion. UK's Minister for the Armed Forces, James Heappey, previously warned about imminent terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport. According to Heappey, there is a high risk of terrorist attacks in the country that comes from various terrorist groups.