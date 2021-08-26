Taliban say women will be allowed rights despite fears; no proof Bin Laden behind 9/11
Published
In an interview with NBC News on Wednesday, Zabihullah Mujahid also repeated longstanding claims that there was "no proof" Al Qaeda...Full Article
Published
In an interview with NBC News on Wednesday, Zabihullah Mujahid also repeated longstanding claims that there was "no proof" Al Qaeda...Full Article
When it comes to Western mainstream media’s coverage of international affairs, I would today dare the hypothesis that 10-20%..
At first glance, the Taliban’s victory over the Afghan government after the US withdrew its troops from the country represents a..
Back then, after September 11, 2001, in Washington and New York, everybody talked about who could have done it, how they did it..