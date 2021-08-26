U.S. Slightly Upgrades GDP Estimate For Last Quarter To 6.6%

U.S. Slightly Upgrades GDP Estimate For Last Quarter To 6.6%

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoThe U.S. economy grew at a robust 6.6% annual rate last quarter, slightly faster than previously estimated, the government said Thursday in a report that pointed to a sustained consumer-led rebound from the pandemic recession. But worries are growing that the delta variant of the coronavirus is beginning to cause a...

Full Article