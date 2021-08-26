Watch VideoThe U.S. economy grew at a robust 6.6% annual rate last quarter, slightly faster than previously estimated, the government said Thursday in a report that pointed to a sustained consumer-led rebound from the pandemic recession. But worries are growing that the delta variant of the coronavirus is beginning to cause a...Full Article
U.S. Slightly Upgrades GDP Estimate For Last Quarter To 6.6%
