Baron Hotel in Afghanistan: What we know
Published
Two explosions outside the Kabul airport Thursday injured at least three U.S. Marines and others, as the U.S. attempts to continue evacuations out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.Full Article
Published
Two explosions outside the Kabul airport Thursday injured at least three U.S. Marines and others, as the U.S. attempts to continue evacuations out of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.Full Article
The Pentagon says an explosion Thursday at the Abbey Gate of the Kabul airport was “the result of a complex attack that resulted..