An unusual scene was recorded by cameras during Angela Merkel's recent meeting with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. It was the last in a long series of meetings between the two statesmen and at the same time a farewell visit of the German Chancellor, who will remain in office until the parliamentary elections scheduled for the end...Full Article
Who Called Angela Merkel? – OpEd
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Activists call on Merkel, Biden for jab patents' end
euronews (in English)
An advocacy group has called on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Joe Biden to waive COVID-19 vaccine patents.