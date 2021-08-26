2 Dead, 1 Hurt In Shooting Near Illinois Courthouse

2 Dead, 1 Hurt In Shooting Near Illinois Courthouse

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoTwo people were killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a shooting near the courthouse in the small northern Illinois city of Kankakee, the mayor said.

Mayor Christopher Curtis told The Associated Press in a text message that suspects in the shooting have been taken into custody. Curtis did not provide...

Full Article