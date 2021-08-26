4 people seriously hurt in Chandler explosion, roof collapse
Published
Four people have been badly injured in an explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler strip mall that prompted a massive response from...Full Article
Published
Four people have been badly injured in an explosion and roof collapse at a Chandler strip mall that prompted a massive response from...Full Article
Several people are being treated at a Chandler hospital after a business exploded near Rural & Ray roads.
At least four people were injured in an explosion and roof collapse at Chandler business near Ray and Rural roads Thursday morning,..