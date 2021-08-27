We will hunt you down.’ Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
President Biden is vowing to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the deadly suicide bomb...Full Article
After multiple blasts claimed Afghan and US lives, American President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to complete the evacuation of..
Biden blames Islamic extremists for Kabul attacks and vows to avenge deaths: 'We will hunt you down and make you pay'