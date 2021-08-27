Microsoft Azure flaw left thousands of cloud customers' data vulnerable
Published
A vulnerability in Microsoft's Azure cloud computing service left several thousand customers susceptible to cyberattacks..Full Article
Published
A vulnerability in Microsoft's Azure cloud computing service left several thousand customers susceptible to cyberattacks..Full Article
Microsoft sent out a warning to thousands of cloud computing customers regarding threat actors that can view, modify, or even..
Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB had a critical data leak that affected thousands of organizations