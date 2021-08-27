Texas GOP Advances Voting Bill After Democrats’ Holdout Ends

Watch VideoTexas Republicans advanced new voting restrictions Thursday night after months of protests by Democrats, who after returning from a 38-day walkout are now all but out of ways to stop a bill that includes a ban on drive-thru voting and would empower poll watchers.
The nearly 50-page bill passed the Texas House on a...
Watch VideoTexas Republicans advanced new voting restrictions Thursday night after months of protests by Democrats, who after returning from a 38-day walkout are now all but out of ways to stop a bill that includes a ban on drive-thru voting and would empower poll watchers.