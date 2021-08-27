On Thursday, the German military suspended flights from Kabul. Thousands of people who worked for the Germans have been left behind. Berlin is hoping negotiations with the Taliban will give them a way out.Full Article
The End of the German Airlift: What Will Become of the Afghans Left Behind?
Last Troops Exit Afghanistan, Ending America's Longest War
Newsy
Watch VideoThe United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war and closing a chapter in..